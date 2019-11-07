The Roundup—Jazz crash the glass and get a 106-104 win over the Sixers

Urgency and effort.

Those were the words Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz kept repeating in the wake of back-to-back defeats. Urgency and effort. On Wednesday night, Mitchell and Co. had plenty of both.

The Jazz earned a hard-fought 106-104 over the Philadelphia 76ers at Vivint Smart Home Arena, improving to 5-3 on the season.

“We wanted to compete the whole game,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. “There are times when it’s going to look better than others, but I feel like our team was ready to go and had the right mindset tonight.”

Mitchell scored a team-high 24 points and had eight assists and five rebounds on the night. Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Joe Ingles had 16 points off the bench.

The Jazz pointed to offensive rebounds and second-chance points in their losses at Sacramento and L.A. But against Philly, the league’s best rebounding team, the Jazz came away with a 50-42 edge on the glass.

“Once again great defense,” Bogdanovic said. “We knew they were going to play big and finally we controlled the boards. I think that was the key of the game tonight.”

The Jazz led by 10 after point guard Mike Conley’s and-one midway through the fourth quarter. But the Sixers slowly chipped away at the lead. Center Joel Embiid, who had a game-high 27 points and 16 rebounds, hit free throws with 2:17 to play that cut the lead to 102-100.

That’s when the Jazz defense clamped down and secured the victory.

“It was huge,” Conley said of the W. “They’ve been playing really well. For us to bounce back from a couple games we felt like we could have won, and to do it at home, that was important.”

Friday's Best: Bojan Bogdanovic

The Croatian sharpshooter put up 20 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists. But it was Bogdanovic’s defensive efforts against Philadelphia big man Al Horford (7 points, 3-of-14 shooting) that earned the highest praise from Jazz coach Quin Snyder on Wednesday.

“He had a big stretch there, defensively in the post,” Snyder said. “He was defending everywhere but particularly guarding there in the post. You’re successful in that situation even if you just stay between him and the basket and try to keep him off the line and make a tough shot. He guarded him.”

Top Plays

Significant Stats

10

With size at every position, the Sixers are the league’s best-rebounding squad. Philly entered the night top 3 in second chance points, averaging more than 15 per game. The Jazz out-rebounded Philly 50-42 on Wednesday and earned a 15-10 edge on second-chance points.

”There’s no magic often times,” Snyder said. “It’s just a level of focus.”

34

This one might not have been so close if it weren’t for all of the whistles. Philly shot 34 free throws to Utah’s 24.

”We fouled too much,” Snyder said. “I think our aggressiveness on the glass led to some of that. And they put you in tough spots. They’re really talented offensive players and it’s hard not to foul. But I wish we could have been a little better keeping them off the line.”

Notable

Sixers point guard Ben Simmons left the game in the first half with shoulder soreness and did not return. … Former Jazzman Raul Neto made his first appearance at the Viv since joining the 76ers this summer. … Jazz big man Ed Davis (left fibula fracture) and guards Danté Exum (right knee rehab) and Emmanuel Mudiay (left hamstring tightness) were all held out of action Wednesday due to injuries.

Up Next

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s reigning MVP, and the Milwaukee Bucks visit Vivint Smart Home Arena on Friday. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.

