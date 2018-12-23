The Roundup—Jazz come up just short, fall to OKC

Physical. Contentious. Exciting.

And, in the end, heartbreaking.

The Jazz went toe to toe with division rival Oklahoma City, leading early before falling behind, clawing back, and coming up just short in a 107-106 thriller Friday night in Salt Lake City.

Donovan Mitchell had a chance to tie the game with 1.5 seconds left, but the first of his two free throws rattled out. The second one, which he tried to miss, hit nothing but net.

"It was good to see Donovan really assert himself. He made a strong move to the rim," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said after the game. "We had a chance to win the game, but throughout the fourth quarter we had a few plays that we needed to make and didn't."

Mitchell and Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 20 points each, while Ricky Rubio (12 points, 14 assists), Joe Ingles (13 points, eight rebounds, three steals) and Derrick Favors (16 points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks) all stuffed the stat sheet in the loss.

Paul George was on fire, pouring in a game-high 43 points for the Thunder (21-10). It was George's third game with 40+ points this season, and he added 14 rebounds, six assists, five steals and a block in 40 minutes.

Jerami Grant and Steven Adams added 15 points each, while Russell Westbrook finished with eight points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and three steals in the win.

Saturday's Best

Mitchell bounced back from two cold-shooting nights (6-for-36 combined in Utah's wins over Golden State and Portland) to score 20 points on 7-for-17 from the field. The second-year guard added nine rebounds, six assists and a steal in 37 minutes. It was Mitchell's 18th game with 20+ points this season.

Donovan Mitchell filled up the stat sheet



20p | 9r | 6a | 1s pic.twitter.com/C9aVhyUts9 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 23, 2018

Key Stretches

The Jazz jumped out to a quick 19-11 lead thanks to some balanced scoring from all over the court. Threes from Favors, Ingles and Mitchell, plus dunks from Gobert and Favors and two mid-range buckets by Rubio, put all five Utah starters on the board within the first five minutes.

Rudy clears the path, Derrick brings it home!



D-Fav with 7 early points#TeamIsEverything pic.twitter.com/hAynx7SHPJ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 23, 2018

A 12-2 run—which included two 3-pointers by Thabo Sefolosha, a dunk by Gobert, and layups by Favors and Danté Exum—put the Jazz up by 13 early in the second quarter. OKC, though, went on an 18-5 run to take over the lead. The Jazz would rally to take a three-point lead by halftime.

Thabo with the patience pic.twitter.com/OUPFmj1pVE — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 23, 2018

Asking Santa to bring us this pass for Christmaspic.twitter.com/kt45yP86cU — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 23, 2018

Utah went on a 14-5 run to take a 79-70 lead midway through the third quarter. Mitchell and Ingles each sunk a 3-pointer, and then Rubio canned back-to-back threes of his own. A turnover by Jae Crowder and immediate three by George, though, changed the momentum. Crowder, Mitchell and Kyle Korver missed 3-pointers, while George, Adams and Dennis Schroder combined to score 12 straight points for OKC, which would extend its lead to 12 early in the fourth quarter.

Joe with 11 points &7 assistspic.twitter.com/PRsOQIGgQa — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 23, 2018

The Jazz pulled back within five, but missed 3-pointers by Rubio, Mitchell and O'Neale left the deficit intact and the crowd frustrated. After a steal by the Jazz, Mitchell took the ball in transition and drew a whole lot of contact from Westbrook, who had five fouls. No whistle came, though, and the Thunder immediately hit a three to go up by eight with 6:08 left in the game.

An 8-1 run, though, got the Jazz back in it and set up a white-knuckle finish. Gobert threw down a transition dunk, Crowder grabbed an offensive board and put in a close-range floater, and Mitchell took the ball coast to coast for a layup that pulled Utah within two with 34.7 seconds remaining.

y'all it is loud in here!!! pic.twitter.com/QR3gYcwn76 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 23, 2018

After a missed 3-pointer by Westbrook, Mitchell crossed over George and drove to the hoop for a game-tying dunk. Westbrook, though, came from behind and fouled Mitchell hard, sending him crashing to the floor with 1.5 seconds remaining. Mitchell stepped to the line with a chance to tie, but he missed the first free throw, sealing the win for the Thunder.

Significant Stats

35

After dishing out 30 and 34 assists in the last two games, the Jazz finished with 35 assists against the Thunder. Utah had 22 in the first half alone, setting a season high for assists in a half.

37.0

The Jazz shot 53.2 percent from the field in the first half, but only 37.0 percent in the second half. They were especially cold from beyond the arc, shooting only 5-for-20 (25.0 percent) on 3-pointers after halftime.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"There were a few momentum plays that we did a good job responding to. Our guys competed, and I thought we did a better job attacking them."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

The last time the Jazz had at least 30 assists and lost at home was November 26, 2008. ... The game featured five ties and 10 lead changes. ... OKC outscored Utah 16-9 in transition. ... The Jazz shot only 11-for-18 (61.1 percent) from the free-throw line. ... George scored 34 of his 43 points in the second and third quarters.

Up Next

The Jazz will be back in action when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Christmas night. Tipoff is set for 8:30pm MT and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.