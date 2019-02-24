The Roundup—Jazz come alive in second half, beat Mavs by 16

The struggle was real Saturday night for the Jazz, who fought through tired legs and cold shooting to secure a 125-109 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City.

The win came a night after the Jazz (33-26) lost 148-147 in a double-overtime thriller in Oklahoma City.

"It took us a while to get going. We had a late night, obviously, after a tough game last night," Utah's Joe Ingles said. "We picked it up more in the second half. They're a good young team. They run and they played well, and we were happy to get the win."

Ricky Rubio (25 points, five assists) and Donovan Mitchell (25 points, eight rebounds, six assists) led the way for the Jazz, while Rudy Gobert collected his league-leading 48th double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds (and three blocks).

Jae Crowder scored 22 points off the bench, while Ingles scored 13 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter. Ingles shot 5-for-9 from 3-point range, marking the fourth time this season he's made at least five threes.

The Jazz will now have three much-needed days off before they host the Clippers on Wednesday night.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a team-high 21 points for the Mavericks (26-32), who played without star rookie Luka Doncic (ankle) for the second straight game. Former Jazz guard Trey Burke added 20 points off the bench, while 40-year-old legend Dirk Nowitzki started and scored 15 points in what was likely his final trip to Salt Lake City.

Saturday's Best

Crowder tends to run hot and cold, but he provided some much-needed offense against the Mavs, especially in the second half. Utah shot 1-for-10 to start the third quarter before Crowder entered the game and promptly drilled two 3-pointers to help the Jazz take a double-digit lead. In all, Crowder scored 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting—including 4-for-7 from 3-point range—and he added four rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes.

Key Stretches

Utah jumped out to an 11-point lead midway through the first half, but Dallas fought back to cut that margin to three at halftime.

Donovan's legs look alright to uspic.twitter.com/MyW5mSx90W — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 24, 2019

All the waypic.twitter.com/Wn6ZYNPcM7 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 24, 2019

"Double curl, comes off, takes it strong to the basket."pic.twitter.com/Uw3NZwxG9a — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 24, 2019

A 17-5 run midway through the third quarter, though, gave the Jazz some breathing room. Rubio scored five of those points, while Crowder knocked down two 3-pointers over that stretch. Mitchell, Gobert and Royce O'Neale chipped in a bucket each to put Utah up by 15.

WAY

---------------

second halfpic.twitter.com/ZDUCe8Mpii — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 24, 2019

Utah put the game away with a 21-7 run in the fourth quarter. Gobert swatted away a shot by Dallas rookie Jalen Brunson, and then Ingles canned a three on the other end to put the Jazz up by 13 with 6:30 left in the game. A minute later, Ingles pulled up and knocked down a transition three—his fifth of the game and fourth in the final quarter—to give the Jazz a 17-point lead.

triples for Joepic.twitter.com/HIabfXm00V — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 24, 2019

Significant Stats

+13

The Mavericks led by two very early on and then trailed the rest of the way—though they hung tight until midway through the second half. The Jazz shot 11-for-18 (61.1 percent) from the field—including 6-for-10 from 3-point range—in the fourth quarter, and they outscored Dallas 64-51 over the final two quarters.

281

Ingles is the NBA's active leader with 281 consecutive games played. Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns had played 302 straight games before he suffered a concussion in a car accident Thursday night and missed Minnesota's last two games.

7

After turning the ball over 25 times in Oklahoma City, the Jazz only committed seven turnovers against the Mavericks.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"The mentality we have to have is one of precision. It has to be an appreciation where we cherish a possession. If you're in that mindset, you can be aggressive and you won't be mistake-prone."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Mitchell has now scored 20+ points in 20 of Utah's last 21 games, and 38 times overall this season. ... Mitchell and Rubio each shot 8-for-14 from the field. ... Danté Exum (ankle) remained out for the Jazz. ... Utah outrebounded Dallas 53-42 and held a 16-9 advantage in transition points. ... Derrick Favors finished with six points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. It was Favors' 13th game with double-digit rebounds this season.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay at home to face the LA Clippers on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.