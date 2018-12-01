The Roundup—Jazz catch fire from deep, beat Hornets on the road

The Jazz went into Charlotte Friday night and came away with something that's been elusive to the team so far this season—a wire-to-wire victory.

Utah jumped ahead right from the opening tip and never trailed en route to a 119-111 win over the Hornets.

The Jazz (11-12) have now won two straight games.

"We played well enough to win, obviously," head coach Quin Snyder said. "The ball moved really well."

Donovan Mitchell finished with 30 points (his fourth game with 30+ points this season), six rebounds and six assists, while Rudy Gobert dominated with 20 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks. Gobert now has 20 double-doubles this season.

Jae Crowder exploded off the bench with a season high in points (24) and a career high in assists (seven), and Ricky Rubio chipped in 13 points in the win.

Jeremy Lamb led Charlotte (11-11) with 24 points, while Kemba Walker, who entered the night averaging 27.4 points per game (fifth in the NBA), scored 21 points in the loss.

Veteran Tony Parker added 20 points and a team-high nine assists off the bench for the Hornets.

Friday's Best

Kyle Korver entered the game at the 4:54 mark of the first quarter—and it took the 37-year-old sharpshooter exactly 11 seconds to make his first 3-pointer in his first game as a member of the Utah Jazz ... since May 10, 2010, at least. Korver, who played for the Jazz for three seasons earlier in his career, was acquired in a trade with Cleveland this week (in return for Alec Burks and two second-round draft picks), and he made a quick second impression, scoring 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting (including 4-for-6 from 3-point range) in the victory.

Key Stretches

The Jazz came out firing, hitting five of their first six shots to build a quick 11-2 lead. Four different players scored in sequence—Gobert put in a hook shot, Derrick Favors converted a three-point play, Rubio drove in for a layup, and Mitchell pulled up an canned a jumper and then threw down a two-handed alley-oop slam.

We do not recommend trying thispic.twitter.com/3CZ0zCCqoU — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 1, 2018

Utah closed the first quarter with two straight 3-pointers—both by Crowder—and then opened the second period with a layup by Favors to take a 16-point lead.

Charlotte tied the game early in the third quarter, but Crowder made two free throws and a layup, Gobert put in a layup (off a nice pass from Crowder), and Joe Ingles drilled a 3-pointer to put Utah back up by nine. After a Charlotte bucket, Mitchell and Crowder hit back-to-back threes to give the Jazz a 13-point lead.

Utah led comfortably the rest of the way.

Significant Stats

18

Utah was on fire from deep, connecting on 18-for-40 (45.0 percent) from 3-point range. Crowder (6-for-10), Korver (4-for-6), Ingles (2-for-6), Rubio (2-for-6) and Mitchell (2-for-7) each made multiple threes.

32

The Jazz finished with 32 assists on 44 made baskets, with Crowder (seven), Rubio (six) and Mitchell (six) leading the way.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We need to hang our hat on the defensive end. I'm glad the ball went in, but we need to keep getting stops."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Ingles moved past Darrell Griffith into fourth place on the franchise's all-time list of 3-pointers made. He now has 532 career threes. ... Utah shot 54.3 percent from the field. ... Charlotte outscored Utah 70-43 in the paint. ... Cody Zeller, Charlotte's starting center, left the game in the second quarter with a rib injury and did not return. ... Lamb has scored at least 18 points in eight of his last nine games.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to Miami to face the Heat on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 4:00pm MT.