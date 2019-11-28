The Roundup—The Jazz can't keep pace in Indiana, fall 121-102 on the road

INDIANAPOLIS — There would be no feast before Thanksgiving. Instead, the Utah Jazz will have to wait for leftovers.

A sluggish first half and a night of poor shooting were too much to overcome Wednesday night, as the Jazz fell to the Indiana Pacers 121-102 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The loss, the second in two games to start the team’s five-game road trip, dropped the Jazz to 10-7 on the year.

Forward Bojan Bogdanovic had 30 points (8-of-13 shooting) and five rebounds in his first game back in Indiana since joining the Jazz. Rudy Gobert returned to the lineup after a two-game absence and notched another double-double. And Donovan Mitchell had 26 points of his own.

But that wasn’t enough to overcome a good Pacers team on the road.

“They really hurt us in the paint,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. “That was communication, a lot of it, on pick and roll. We knew how physical a team they were, and we need to be better. There isn’t a glaring one thing that we did. I thought they were the more aggressive team and that showed in the way they attacked the basket.”

Indiana had three scorers finish with 22-plus points: Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. Warren, and Domantas Sabonis.

The Jazz dug themselves a hole in the first half, hitting just 3 of their 17 attempts from deep in the first two quarters. Utah hung around and cut the lead to 83-80 on a Bojan Bogdanovic triple with 2:05 to play in the third. But the Pacers closed the quarter by pushing the lead back to 9 and never looked back from there.

“End of quarter situations hurt us,” Snyder said. “There were a couple of runs where we were right there in the game.”

Wednesday’s Best: Bojan Bogdanović

Pacers coach Nate McMillan probably saw it coming. Asked before the game about forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who left Indiana for Utah this season, the Pacers coach said, “You don’t have to worry about him. When the ball gets tossed, the lights are on, he’ll be ready to go.” Bogdanovic would have preferred a win, but the forward did everything he could to help the Jazz get there on Wednesday night. Bogdanovic scored 17 of his game-high 30 points in the third quarter. He also finished with five rebounds on the night.

Top Plays

R U D Y

U

N

K pic.twitter.com/KW215elSBx — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 28, 2019

Thankful for Rudy oops pic.twitter.com/eUnzoy1MtU — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 28, 2019

Significant Stat

22

The Jazz turned the ball over 16 times, which led to 22 points for the Pacers. Jazz center Rudy Gobert felt those turnovers keyed too many runs and gave the Pacers too much confidence.

“Every run they made was off turnovers,” he said. “We allowed them to get easy baskets. It puts you in a tough position defensively and it really gives confidence to the other team.

Notable

Rudy Gobert returned to the lineup after missing back-to-back games with a sprained ankle. The center entered the game leading the NBA in screen assists with 120. Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis was second with 92. … It’s about a two-hour drive from Louisville, where Donovan Mitchell played his college ball, to Indianapolis and dozens of fans made the trek to see him suit up for the Jazz.

Up Next

The Jazz’s five-game road trip continues. Next stop: Memphis. The Jazz will take on the Grizzlies on Friday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. MT.

Utah's next home game is on Wednesday, December 4 at 7:00pm MT against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Find Tickets