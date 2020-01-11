The Roundup—Jazz bury 18 threes, rout Charlotte in SLC

As far as victories go, this one was about as decisive as they get as the Utah Jazz dominated throughout their 109-92 rout of the Charlotte Hornets Firday night in Salt Lake City.

The hottest team in the NBA, the Jazz (26-12) have now won 13 of their last 14 games, including their last eight in a row.

"There were some good things, particularly how we're sharing the ball," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "To me, that's the biggest part of our connectivity—guys are spaced where they can be available for a pass. I'd like for us to keep doing what we're doing."

Jordan Clarkson led the way with 20 points, while Bojan Bogdanović added 16 points in 25 minutes. Rudy Gobert and Georges Niang chipped in 15 points apiece as—for the second straight game—no Jazz player was on the court for more than 29 minutes.

Joe Ingles (11 points) and Emmanuel Mudiay (10 points) also scored in double figures in the win.

"Every day we come into practice or a shootaround or a game, and coach really holds us accountable to do things the right way," Niang said. "We struggled early on to do that, but lately we've really been clicking and doing things the right way, and that's how you win games."

Terry Rozier scored a game-high 23 points for the Hornets (15-26), who have lost nine of their last 11 games. Willy Hernangomez (15 points) and Miles Bridges (11 points) were the only other Charlotte players to score in double figures.

Friday's Best: Rudy Gobert

Charlotte had absolutely no answer for Gobert, who dominated on both ends of the court. The Stifle Tower finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and five blocks in only 29 minutes, marking his fifth game with at least five blocks this season. Gobert now has 27 double-doubles, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

"Rudy's been very focused and committed to the details," Snyder said. "It's always a challenge to get better as a player. We've laid out some specific things for him to do, and he takes a lot of pride in that. One area is his playmaking out on the floor. It's not playmaking in the way Donovan will make a play, but it's equally effective. He's precise on simple, fundamental things that you have to work on and repeat and repeat until they become habits. A lot of guys don't want to work on that stuff. It's not glamorous, but you see it show up in the game. I'm really proud of him."

Key Stretches

Another game, another hot start for the Jazz, who outscored the Hornets 29-11 over the first 11 minutes of play. Utah hit 6-for-11 from three during that stretch—with three of those by Bogdanović—while Donovan Mitchell assisted on two dunks by Gobert, who owned the first quarter with nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Utah didn't let up from there, leading by as many as 33 before coasting to the 17-point victory.

Significant Stats

18

The Jazz were (once again) money from deep, shooting 18-for-42 (42.9 percent) as a team from 3-point range. Niang (5-for-9), Bogdanović (4-for-8), Ingles (3-for-5), Clarkson (3-for-9) and Mudiay (2-for-5) each made multiple triples.

<10

Mitchell, who played through a lingering illness, scored only four points (on 2-for-9 shooting) in 22 minutes, marking the first time Utah's leading scorer has failed to crack double digits since December 21, 2018—a span of 91 games. Mitchell still found a way to contribute, adding four assists and two steals in limited playing time.

28

The Jazz assisted on 28 of their 40 made field goals, with six Utah players finishing with at least three assists. Mudiay led the way with six dimes.

Notable

Ingles made his 750th career 3-pointer in the second half. ... The Hornets/Bobcats haven't won in Salt Lake City since March 2006. ... Thanks to Miles Bridges, Jazz fans throughout Utah are entitled to a free chicken sandwich (within the next 48 hours) through the Chick-fil-A app. ... Utah forced 21 Charlotte turnovers, which turned into 24 Jazz points. ... Mike Conley (hamstring) sat out once again for the Jazz. ... Former Utah forward Marvin Williams finished with three points, two rebounds and a steal in 16 minutes off the bench. ... The Jazz are now 15-3 at home this season.

Up Next

The Jazz will depart on a three-game road trip, with the first stop against the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 1:30pm MT.

Utah's next home game is on Saturday, January 18 against the Sacramento Kings at 7:00pm MT.

