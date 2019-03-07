The Roundup—Jazz bounce back in the Big Easy, behind big games from Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors

The Utah Jazz didn’t want a repeat. They wanted revenge. And on Monday night, they got it.

Two days after letting a 17-point lead over the New Orleans Pelicans slip away, the Jazz bounced back in a Big Easy rematch.

Behind a game-high 25 points from Derrick Favors, the Jazz claimed a 114-104 win at Smoothie King Center. Utah improved to 37-27 on the year with the victory.

“Last game, I didn’t do a good job of attacking,” Favors said. “This game, I wanted to come out and be more aggressive offensively and just try to find my rhythm.”

Rudy Gobert had 22 points to go with 13 rebounds and four blocked shots. Donovan Mitchell had 22 points and seven rebounds. Joe Ingles had 10 points to go with 10 assists.

Pelicans big man Julius Randle had a team-high 23 points in defeat.

Wednesday’s Best

The Jazz’s starting frontcourt combined for 47 points on 19-of-23 shooting and 18 rebounds. Those performances—on both ends of the court—from Favors and Gobert helped the Jazz outscore the Pelicans (the NBA’s No. 1 team when it comes to points in the paint) 70-54 in the key on Wednesday.

“We know they’re going to get in there,” Favors said. “But we had to find a way … to get them into jump shots, collapsing in the paint, make them kick it out to their shooters. It was a team effort.”

Key Stretches

• The game was tied at 39 with 7:03 left in the first half. From there, the Jazz closed out the second quarter strong, taking a 76-58 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Pick and roll... for Rudy?!?! pic.twitter.com/xSbNZzc78F — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 7, 2019

• After the Jazz built up an 18-point lead in the second half, there was a momentary sense of déjà vu as New Orleans started chipping away. The Pelicans cut Utah’s advantage down to four, 80-76, with 1:14 left in the third quarter. But that was as close as they would get.

Always doing us a Favor(s) pic.twitter.com/rmBQ10r2Xa — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 7, 2019

Significant Stats

52.3

The Jazz shot 52.3 percent from the field despite an off night shooting from distance (8-30)

-14

New Orleans point guard Jrue Holiday was held to 16 points Wednesday—14 fewer than the 30 he scored to beat the Jazz on Monday.

2

The Jazz are now 19-3 on the year in games in which Kyle Korver makes two or more 3-pointers

Coach's Quote of the Night

" Our team always responds, within a game and between games."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

With a jump shot late in the first half, Mitchell’s 10th and 11th points on the night, he became the fastest Jazzman to 3,000 points. Mitchell reached the milestone in 139 games. Fellow Louisville standout Darrell Griffith is the next fastest, having done it in 150 games with the Jazz. … Gobert passed John Stockton (4,051) for the fourth most rebounds in Jazz history.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Friday. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm MT.