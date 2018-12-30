The Roundup—Jazz bounce back, beat Knicks by 32

Coming off a disappointing home loss (to the 76ers) and playing without two of their core rotation players (Ricky Rubio and Jae Crowder), the Utah Jazz got back on track Saturday night with a 129-97 beatdown of the visiting New York Knicks.

Rudy Gobert (25 points, 16 rebounds), Danté Exum (13 points, 13 assists), Derrick Favors (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Thabo Sefolosha (10 points, 10 rebounds) each recorded a double-double for the Jazz (18-19) in the win.

"I thought we did a good job in our execution early in the game," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "We came out and did an excellent job on the defensive glass, and our guards made good decisions."

Gobert, who scored 16 of his 25 points in the first quarter, was nearly perfect, shooting 10-for-12 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line in only 25 minutes of action. It was Gobert's 31st double-double of the season.

Donovan Mitchell and Kyle Korver (15 points each) also scored in double figures for the Jazz, who led by at least 20 points for all but the first 11 minutes of the game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 points to lead six Knicks (9-28) players in double figures.

Rubio (leg, back) and Crowder (finger) were both injured in Thursday's game against Philadelphia.

Saturday's Best

Making his first start of the year, Exum finished with a career-high 13 assists as he found Gobert and Favors for alley-oop dunks over and over and over again. New York had no answer for Exum's versatility as the 23-year-old point guard consistently slashed into the lane and either finished at the rim, lobbed it to one of Utah's big men, or dished it out to Korver for an open three.

Key Stretches

The Knicks had a chance for about five minutes ... and then things escalated quickly. Utah's first six buckets were at the rim—three dunks by Gobert, a dunk and a layup by Favors, and a floater by Exum—before Korver buried a corner three to give the Jazz an 18-10 lead with 6:17 left in the first period. Gobert followed that up with another dunk (of course).

Lookin' like an alley-oop kind of nightpic.twitter.com/iK77HYLpf4 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 30, 2018

It was all but over at that point as the Jazz led by 22 after one quarter.

Utah stretched the margin to 37 at halftime, making the second half more of a formality than anything else. The Jazz led by as many as 46 early in the fourth quarter before coasting to a 32-point victory.

The smile at the endpic.twitter.com/2RLIlEvJaa — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 30, 2018

Bump

Set

Spikepic.twitter.com/nUVSPF6IFz — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 30, 2018

Significant Stats

+34

Despite being shorthanded, the Jazz got a boost from their reserves, outscoring the Knicks 58-24 in bench points. Korver (15 points), Sefolosha (10 points), Raul Neto (nine points, five rebounds, three assists), Royce O'Neale (eight points, five rebounds, three blocks) and Ekpe Udoh (eight points, four rebounds, one block) had standout nights for Utah off the bench.

2+

The Jazz are now 7-1 when Korver, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc, makes at least two 3-pointers. Utah shot 16-for-36 (44.4 percent) as a team from long distance.

+44

Utah absolutely owned the interior, holding a 70-26 scoring advantage in the paint and a 60-35 advantage in rebounds.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"Danté did an excellent job tonight. Sometimes you get an opportunity to start and you want to play differently. I thought he played the same way he's been playing. He was just really efficient and was able to find other guys on the floor. He was rewarded tonight with the results from a lot of the work he's put in."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

The Jazz are now 8-8 at home this season. ... Utah dished out 30 assists. ... Former Jazz center Enes Kanter, who drew a hearty round of boos when he entered the game late in the first quarter, did not score in 17 minutes. He missed all six of his shots. ... Trey Burke was more successful. The former Jazz guard scored 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting in eight minutes off the bench for the Knicks. ... Utah scored 21 second-chance points to New York's eight. ... The Knicks scored only 34 points (on 26.8 percent shooting) in the first half.

Up Next

The Jazz will celebrate New Year's Day with a game against the Raptors in Toronto. Tipoff is set for 5:30pm MT.