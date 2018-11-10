The Roundup—Ingles, Jazz outlast Hayward, Celtics

The night began with a chorus of boos—directed at a certain former Jazz player—and then ended with raucous celebration after an emotional victory.

Facing the Celtics on ESPN, the Jazz led by as many as 20 before a furious Boston comeback cut that margin to four, but Utah made enough plays down the stretch to come away with a much-needed 123-115 win Friday night.

"The significant thing about this game is that Boston's a really good team and we needed to get a home win," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "They made some plays early, and our team did a good job of keeping our poise. I was happy to see how we responded."

Joe Ingles scored 20 of his game-high 27 points in the first half, while Rudy Gobert finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. It was Gobert's 11th double-double in 12 games this season.

The Jazz (6-6) have now won two straight home games after beginning the season 0-4 in Salt Lake City.

"You could hear it—this meant a lot for the fans," Gobert said after the game. "Especially after we lost four games at home, we kind of owed them this win tonight. We did the job, and they did a great job pushing us."

Jae Crowder, who spent nearly three seasons with the Celtics, came off the bench to score 20 points against his former team. Crowder shot 8-for-15 from the field (including 4-for-9 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes.

Donovan Mitchell (21 points), Ricky Rubio (17 points, seven assists) and Derrick Favors (14 points, including three huge putback layups in the second half) also scored in double figures in the win.

Former Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, playing in Utah for the first time since he left the Jazz in July 2017, made his first two shots—a layup and a long two-point jumper—en route to 13 points. He added seven assists in 26 minutes.

Terry Rozier (22 points) and Jayson Tatum (21 points, five steals) led the way for the Celtics, who shot 17-for-43 (39.5 percent) from 3-point range and 20-for-22 (90.9 percent) from the free-throw line.

Marcus Smart double-doubled with 13 points and 10 assists off the bench in the loss.

All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving (personal) did not play for Boston (7-5).

Friday's Best

Joe Ingles was everything for the Jazz on Friday night. After Boston took an early lead, it was Ingles who took control and found Gobert for an alley-oop dunk. And when the Jazz struggled midway through the second quarter, Ingles made three straight 3-pointers to help Utah take a seven-point lead into halftime. The Australian sharpshooter tied his career high with 27 points and dished out seven assists (with only one turnover), and his five 3-pointers pushed him past Deron Williams into sixth place on the franchise's all-time list.

Joe ties a career high with 27 points& racks up 7 assists.#BOSatUTA pic.twitter.com/bJYbrYgvul — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 10, 2018

Key Stretches

After Ingles opened the game with a scooping layup, the Celtics scored 10 straight points—highlighted by 3-pointers from Rozier and Tatum, plus a layup by Hayward—to force a quick Jazz timeout. Utah responded with 12 straight points after the break, with Gobert throwing down two alley-oop slams, Mitchell hitting nothing but net on a pull-up jumper, and Rubio putting in two fadeaway jumpers.

"And a high lefty layup ..." pic.twitter.com/NDiSPMhcDi — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 10, 2018

The Celtics got on a roll in the second quarter (thanks in large part to Utah's inability to protect the ball) and took a four-point lead, but Rubio hit a jumper, Gobert converted a three-point play and then threw down a two-handed slam, and Alec Burks made two free throws to put Utah ahead by five.

Rudy Gobert stays wrecking rims pic.twitter.com/SHVwT8dlX1 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 10, 2018

Utah proceeded to close the first half on a 12-3 run behind four straight 3-pointers—three by Ingles and one by Crowder. The Jazz led 58-51 at the break.

The Jazz opened the second half on a 17-6 run to seemingly take control of the game. Mitchell made three free throws and put in an acrobatic layup, and then Favors splashed home a corner three and threw down a dunk. Another three by Ingles and a reverse layup by Rubio put Utah up by 16. Favors added two free throws after a Boston timeout.

Boston, though, chipped away at Utah's lead until a 3-pointer by Rozier pulled the Celtics within four with 7:48 left in the fourth quarter and set up a wild finish. Ingles answered with another scooping layup, and then the 3-point contest started. After a bucket by Tatum, Rubio pulled up and hit nothing but net on a three to put Utah up by seven. Rozier hit another three, and Crowder answered with a triple of his own. Rubio missed a wide-open corner three—and Smart immediately pulled up from the top of the key and hit a 3-pointer to pull Boston back within four with 3:51 left.

Mitchell split a pair of free throws and, after a crazy back-and-forth scrum for the ball, Crowder threw down a transition slam. And then Smart hit (you guessed it!) another three. Gobert, though, put in a layup and forced a miss by Tatum, and Mitchell split another pair of free throws to put Utah up by seven. Hayward entered the game to more boos before Crowder drilled the shot of the game—a 3-pointer (surprise!) with 27.7 seconds left. Good thing, too, because Rozier answered with yet another three with 18.0 seconds remaining to pull Boston back within five. Mitchell (4-for-4) and Gobert (2-for-2), though, were perfect from the line down the stretch to seal the victory.

Significant Stats

28

Utah was careless with the ball, turning it over 17 times. The result was 28 points by the Celtics. Comparatively, the Jazz scored only 10 points off of Boston's eight turnovers.

60.5

The Jazz shot 60.5 percent in the first half. Ingles (8-for-9) and Gobert (5-for-5) combined to shoot 92.9 percent, while Rubio was an efficient 4-for-6.

+17

Utah was dominant around the hoop, grabbing 45 rebounds (to Boston's 28) and outscoring the Celtics 50-38 in the paint.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"Jae deserves emotion from other people because he gives so much of it. He's got a heartbeat you can feel, and he gives that to our team."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Utah shot 24-for-30 (80.0 percent) from the free-throw line. ... The Celtics didn't miss their first free throw until early in the fourth quarter. They had made their first 14. ... Marcus Morris (16 points) and Al Horford (13 points) also scored in double figures for the Celtics. ... Crowder and Morris picked up double technical fouls in the third quarter. ... Utah shot 55.8 percent from the field and 38.2 percent (13-for-34) from 3-point range.

Up Next

The Jazz will hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6pm MT.