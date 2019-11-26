The Roundup—Hot-shooting Jazz falter late in Milwaukee

Playing the first of a five-game road trip, the Utah Jazz led for much of the game until a strong second half by the Bucks sent the Jazz packing with a 122-118 defeat Monday night in Milwaukee.

Utah led by nine points in the third quarter before Milwaukee went on a 33-14 run to take a double-digit lead early in the fourth.

The Jazz though, didn't go away.

Donovan Mitchell and Emmanuel Mudiay scored eight points each in the final period, while Joe Ingles put in two key buckets and Royce O'Neale buried two 3-pointers to keep the game close. A layup by Mike Conley, followed by a 3-pointer by Bojan Bogdanović and a layup by Mitchell, pulled Utah within two with 43.8 seconds remaining. Mitchell, though, had his game-tying layup attempt blocked by Bucks center Brook Lopez in the closing seconds.

"When they made a run and got the lead, the way that we held our composure and came back, that's what I want us to hold onto tonight," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said.

Bogdanović (24 points) and Mitchell (20 points) led the way for the Jazz, who once again played without star center Rudy Gobert because of an ankle injury. Utah shot the ball well (50.6 percent from the field) but simply didn't have an answer for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo was practically unstoppable, finishing with 50 points on 17-for-31 shooting (including 3-for-8 from three) along with 14 rebounds (six offensive), six assists and two steals in 39 minutes. It was the reigning MVP's second career 50-point game.

"Milwaukee's a terrific team, and Giannis showed why he's the MVP," Snyder said. "But I don't think we made it easy. He just played at that level. I think our guys really responded, and we were in the game up until that last possession."

Former Jazz guard Wesley Matthews scored 19 points and shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc for Milwaukee in the win.

The Jazz (11-6) split their season series with the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks (14-3).

Monday's Best: Bojan Bogdanović

Bogdanović scored a team-high 24 points from all over—scooping layups, mid-range jumpers and long 3-pointers. The Croatian sharpshooter went 9-for-15 from the field, including 5-for-8 from three, and added three rebounds and four assists and a steal. It was Bogdanović's eighth game with at least 20 points so far this season.

Significant Stats

21

The Jazz were on fire from long distance, setting a new franchise-record with 21 3-pointers on 45 attempts (46.7 percent). Bogdanović shot 5-for-8, while O'Neale (3-for-6), Mitchell (3-for-9), Ingles (3-for-7), Jeff Green (3-for-5) and Georges Niang (3-for-6) each made multiple threes.

+22

Utah got a big boost from its bench as all four reserves—Ingles (15 points, four assists), Niang (13 points in 17 minutes), Mudiay (12 points, five assists) and Green (11 points)—scored in double figures. That quartet combined to shoot 19-for-33 (57.6 percent) from the field, and they outscored their Milwaukee counterparts 51-29.

-26

Without Gobert's rebounding and rim protection, Milwaukee pretty much owned the restricted area. The Bucks outscored the Jazz 58-38 in the paint, and they grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, which led to a 28-2 advantage in second-chance points.

Notable

Ingles passed Gordon Hayward into second place on Utah's all-time list of 3-pointers made. He now has 692 career threes, 153 behind John Stockton, who holds the franchise record with 845. ... Conley dished out a game-high nine assists for the Jazz. ... Ed Davis (leg) did not play for the Jazz. ... All-Star wing Khris Middleton (thigh) and former Jazz guard George Hill (back) were out for the Bucks. ... The game featured nine ties and nine lead changes. ... Tony Bradley, who once again started in place of Gobert, finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in 23 minutes. He also had five fouls for the second straight game.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay on the road to face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 5:00pm MT.

Utah's next home game is on Wednesday, December 4 at 7:00pm MT against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers.

