The Roundup—Gobert's block seals comeback win over Mavs

In what might have been the most entertaining game of the season so far, the Utah Jazz erased a double-digit second half deficit to claim a dramatic 112-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

Playing a rare home matinée in front of a raucous crowd, the Jazz finished the game on a 14-5 run—punctuated by a huge block by two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert—to claim their 19th win in their last 21 games.

"Rudy was at the center of everything we did," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "I thought everybody raised their level to his level on the defensive end in the second half, and we had some guys opportunistically make some plays on offense."

Gobert finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell scored 11 of his team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter. Mitchell added eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes.

Bojan Bogdanović (23 points, four 3-pointers, 7-for-7 from the line) and Royce O'Neale (12 points, seven rebounds) also scored in double figures in the win.

While a sluggish start put them in an early hole—and streaky shooting plagued them throughout the day—the Jazz (32-13) kept finding ways to hang around until they caught fire late. Utah made six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter en route to the comeback victory.

"They're a very good team," Gobert said. "We got the stops when we needed them, and it was really a team effort. We were very poised and very smart down the stretch. That's why we won the game."

Star forward Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks (28-17) with 25 points (on 11-for-25 shooting), six rebounds and seven assists—all well below his stellar season averages. Seth Curry added 19 points, while Kristaps Porzingis chipped in 15 points in the loss.

Saturday's Best: Rudy Gobert

The Stifle Tower once again dominated on both ends of the court, finishing with 22 points (on a perfect 8-for-8 shooting), 17 rebounds, two assists and five blocks—including a picture-perfect rejection to preserve Utah's lead in the final minute. To put his performance in perspective, Gobert became just the second player in NBA history to finish with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks while shooting 100 percent from the floor. The other was Denver's Dikembe Mutombo in 1999. Gobert now has 34 double-doubles this season, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

Key Stretches

The Jazz fell behind by 13 in the first quarter before two threes by Mitchell got Utah's offense going. The Jazz proceeded to open the second period on a 12-0 run as Georges Niang canned a three and Mitchell found Tony Bradley rolling to the rim for a dunk. Two free throws by Joe Ingles and a reverse layup by Jordan Clarkson pulled Utah within two and forced a Dallas timeout. After the break, Niang hit another three to put Utah up by one.

Mitchell started cooking in the fourth quarter, hitting two straight threes to pull Utah back within two and set up a dramatic final period.

There were three ties and five lead changes in the final six minutes. Mike Conley scooped in a layup and then hit a step-back jumper to pull Utah within one, and then, after a Dallas bucket, Bogdanović canned a three to tie the game. A three-point play by Gobert gave the Jazz their first lead since early in the second quarter. Dallas scored four straight before Bogdanović hit another three, and then a three by Mitchell and putback layup by Gobert gave Utah a 106-104 lead with 1:02 left in the game. Tim Hardaway Jr. hit a 3-pointer for Dallas, but O'Neale answered with a triple of his own to keep Utah on top. On Dallas' ensuing possession, Delon Wright drove to the hoop but had his layup attempt obliterated at the rim by Gobert. Utah grabbed the rebound, and Mitchell bounced in two free throws with 22.3 seconds left to seal the comeback victory.

Significant Stats

6

The Jazz shot 9-for-32 (28.1 percent) from three during the first three quarters, and then 6-for-11 (54.5 percent) in the fourth. Mitchell made three of those triples, while Bogdanović hit two and O'Neale made one.

+16

Utah got back in the game with effort and grit, outrebounding the Mavs 54-44 and outscoring them 28-12 in second-chance points.

20+

Gobert has now scored at least 20 points in a career-high four straight games—and in his last nine games, he's averaging 20.3 points (on 76.7 percent shooting), 15.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

Notable

The Jazz have won nine straight games at home, where they're 18-3 this season. ... Emmanuel Mudiay (ankle soreness) did not play for the Jazz. Dwight Powell (Achilles) was out for the Mavericks. ... Utah is currently in second place in the Western Conference standings. Dallas is in sixth. ... The Mavericks had won five of their last six games. ... Dallas scored 19 points off of Utah's 13 turnovers. ... The Jazz had a big advantage at the free throw line, where they shot 17-for-22 (77.3 percent). The Mavs shot 7-for-13 (53.8 percent). ... Ingles finished with nine points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and a game-high net rating of +14 in 29 minutes.

