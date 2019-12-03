The Roundup—Gobert's 27 not enough as Jazz fall in Philly

After games in five cities—and two countries—over the past eight days, Utah's longest road trip of the season mercifully came to a close with a 103-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night.

Just like they did in Toronto on Sunday night, the Jazz dug themselves a first-half hole so deep that even a strong second half couldn't get them all the way out. Utah led early on, but a 28-4 Philadelphia run led to a 26-point deficit midway through the second quarter. And while the Jazz closed the first half on an 11-3 run and outscored the Sixers 28-18 in the fourth quarter, they never got closer than seven points late in the game.

"To be down like we were early, particularly after last night's game—on a back-to-back on the last game of a road trip—to see our team battle like that says a lot," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "Everybody in the locker room knows we can play better. But the way you play better is by competing and keeping your spirit as a team, and that's what I saw reflected tonight."

The Jazz (12-9) shot 53.8 percent from the field in the second half after shooting only 40.5 percent in the first two quarters.

"I'm not trying to spin this like we're rejoicing in what happened tonight," Snyder said. "We've got to play better. There are things we can do better, and we'll keep doing what we can do, controlling the things we can control, and we're going to improve. I feel good about that prospect because of how we responded this evening."

Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 27 points, while Donovan Mitchell finished with 18 points and three steals.

Joe Ingles, who took over as the team's primary ball handler after Mike Conley left the game with hamstring tightness in the third quarter, had his most impactful game in some time. Ingles finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

"Even when we don't get the result that we want, we want to use the games to get better," Snyder said. "And to see Joe play as aggressive as he did and throw himself into the game, he made a lot of plays that we know he's capable of making. He got himself going in a way he hasn't been able to do recently as far as playmaking and reading and shooting."

Utah went 1-4 on the road trip, with losses to four of the Eastern Conference's top six teams.

Tobias Harris scored a team-high 26 points for the Sixers (15-6), who are now 10-0 at home this season. Al Horford added 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while point guard Ben Simmons finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and four steals in the win.

Monday's Best: Rudy Gobert

Going head to head with Joel Embiid, Gobert set a new season high with 27 points on an efficient 11-for-15 shooting, and he held Philadelphia's star center to only 5-for-13 shooting in 30 foul-plagued minutes. Gobert added 12 rebounds, two assists and three blocks. After blocking only nine shots through the first nine games, Gobert has 29 blocks over his last 10 games.

Top Plays

Significant Stats

20

Ball security was once again a problem for the Jazz, who gave up 19 points on 20 turnovers. Conley and Mitchell had four turnovers each.

+9

The Jazz never led in the second half, but they shot 53.8 percent and outscored the Sixers 52-43 over the last 24 minutes. Ingles (13 points, seven assists) and Gobert (15 points on 6-for-8 shooting) stood out in the final two quarters.

Notable

Bojan Bogdanović scored nine points on 3-for-11 shooting. ... Philadelphia's Josh Richardson (hamstring) missed his third straight game. ... Utah shot only 5-for-22 (22.7 percent) from 3-point range. ... The Jazz outscored the Sixers 60-36 in the paint. ... Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown picked up a technical foul late in the first half.

Up Next

The Jazz will return home to face the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.

