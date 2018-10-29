The Roundup—Gobert leads Jazz to third straight win

Make that a three-game road winning streak.

Facing their first back-to-back set of the season, the Jazz quickly built a double-digit lead and then held off a pesky Mavericks squad in a 113-104 victory Sunday night in Dallas.

Rudy Gobert stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks. And five dunks. Over the past two games, Gobert has rocked the rim 14 times.

"We just wanted to win," he said. "It was a tough game for us on a back-to-back, so we knew we needed put in some extra effort, and we did."

Mitchell added 20 points on 10-for-19 shooting, while Joe Ingles finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Jazz (4-2).

Starting in place of Derrick Favors (knee soreness), Jae Crowder finished with 15 points on 7-for-13 shooting in 35 minutes.

Dallas' Dennis Smith Jr. tied his career high with a 27 points, while DeAndre Jordan just missed a triple-double with 12 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high nine assists.

Former Jazz guard Wesley Matthews added 22 points for the Mavericks (2-4) in the loss.

Sunday's Best

Utah's bench duo of Georges Niang and Grayson Allen came up huge on Sunday. Each player finished with a new career high in scoring as Niang (13 points in 13 minutes) and Allen (11 points in 13 minutes) combined to shoot 7-for-8 from the field and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Allen led the team with a net rating of +17.

Grayson & Georges combined for 24 points and were 7-8 from the fieldpic.twitter.com/SmBJx7ZUFv — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 29, 2018

Key Stretches

A night after overcoming a slow start in New Orleans, Utah raced out of the gates in Dallas. After six minutes, the Jazz had a 16-6 lead as five different Utah players scored. Mitchell had four points; Gobert and Crowder each had two; and Ricky Rubio and Royce O'Neale each made 3-pointers.

Turnovers, though, kept Dallas in the game throughout. The Jazz held four different double-digit leads in the first half alone—and the Mavericks closed the gap each time. A 20-6 run gave Dallas its first lead of the game late in the second quarter, though Utah ended the half on a 7-0 run to take a four-point lead into halftime. Ingles made a three and Mitchell put in two buckets to give the Jazz a boost.

Donovan leads all scorers at the break with 10 points after this slick move.pic.twitter.com/I2MqKzbbqf — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 29, 2018

After a back-and-forth third quarter (which featured four ties and eight lead changes) the Jazz got rolling in the fourth. Utah's bench pushed the pace early in the quarter, using a 9-0 run to take a 12-point lead. Gobert re-entered the game with 9:49 left scored 13 of his team-high 23 points in the final quarter, and Ingles canned a dagger three late to help the Jazz ice the win.

no one is safe from being Jingled pic.twitter.com/x7av9bZ3pV — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 29, 2018

Significant Stats

+15

Led by Niang and Allen, Utah's reserves outscored their Dallas counterparts 37-22. The Jazz bench shot 10-for-15 (66.7 percent) from the field and 12-for-13 (92.3 percent) from the free-throw line.

41.8

The Jazz shot 52.5 percent from the field whilst holding the Mavericks to only 41.8 percent. Outside of Smith (12-for-19) and Jordan (4-for-5), Dallas' other three starters combined to shoot 10-for-43 (30.2 percent).

86.4

Utah shot 19-for-22 (86.4 percent) from the free-throw line, including 16-for-19 (84.2 percent) in the second half. Gobert shot 5-for-6 from the line.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"Everybody has ups and downs, but tonight the guys who came in the game—Danté, Georges, Grayson, Ekpe, Royce—those guys were terrific. They gave our team a boost, and when the other guys came back in we were able to sustain it and execute. It was a really good win."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Gobert has now double-doubled in each of Utah's six games this season. ... Crowder (ankle) left the game with 21.8 seconds left after Harrison Barnes undercut him on a 3-point attempt. No foul was called on the play. ... Utah shot 10-for-25 (40.0 percent) from 3-point range. ... Rubio led the Jazz with eight assists. ... O'Neale (first quarter) and Quin Snyder (third quarter) each picked up a technical foul. ... Utah committed 18 turnovers, which led to 21 Dallas points.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to Minnesota on Wednesday for the final game of their four-game road trip. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm MT.