The RoundUp—Donovan Mitchell scores 30 to help fuel a Utah Jazz road win over the Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz are back to their winning ways.

The Jazz put together a complete performance on the road Wednesday night, earning a 127-116 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“We talked a lot about moving the ball … and guys spacing so that we can move it,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “Then, for the most part, early on I thought we did a good job defensively. It was a good win.”

Jazz wing Joe Ingles set the tone from the beginning and finished with 23 points. And Donovan Mitchell was a force all game long, scoring 30 points (13-of-20 shooting) to go with six assists and five rebounds.

The Jazz pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Minnesota 38-24 in the frame.

Minnesota guard Jeff Teague, who was questionable to play Wednesday due to an ankle injury, scored a game-high 32 points. Towns had 21 points and forward Andrew Wiggins had 26 for the Wolves.

Wednesday's Best: Rudy Gobert

The Stifle Tower stuffed the stat sheet on Wednesday, finishing with 20 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals—all while helping keep All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns in check at Target Center.

Top Plays

PSA: Share with your friends this holiday season pic.twitter.com/nnv8tnmDG2 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 12, 2019

Joe and Rudy pick-and-roll pic.twitter.com/dc9cmssjNy — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 12, 2019

Significant Stats

16

The Jazz average 11.9 made 3-pointers per game. On Wednesday night, the team knocked down 16 triples (45.7 3P%).

+12

The Jazz bench has struggled at times this season, but the second unit helped set the tone Wednesday. All four bench players who checked into the game finished with a plus-minus of at least plus-12.

Notable

Mike Conley (hamstring) missed his fourth straight game for the Jazz. ... The Jazz bench combined for 34 points, led by 13 from guard Emmanuel Mudiay. … The Jazz assited on 23 of their 47 made baskets.

Up Next

The Jazz return to Salt Lake City for a Friday night tilt with the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.

