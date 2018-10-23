The Roundup—Cold shooting dooms Utah in loss to Grizzlies

After Friday night's shootout against the Warriors, Monday's game versus Memphis was played at a significantly slower pace.

And that didn't work out so well for Utah.

The Jazz caught fire at the end of each half, but their overall cold shooting was too much to overcome in a 92-84 loss to the Grizzlies in Salt Lake City.

Utah (1-2) shot only 35.4 percent from the field, including 8-for-32 (25.0 percent) from 3-point range. Despite their own shooting struggles, the Jazz still managed to hold the Grizzlies (2-1) to only 36.9 percent shooting.

"Our defense kept us in the game," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "We just didn't have any offensive efficiency."

Jae Crowder (15 points) and Donovan Mitchell (14 points) led the Jazz in scoring, while Rudy Gobert double-doubled with 11 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

No other Jazz player scored in double figures.

Memphis' Mike Conley had a game-high 23 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Marc Gasol added 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in the win.

Monday's Best

Crowder gave the Jazz a spark off the bench, scoring in double figures for the third straight game. He shot 4-for-7 from the field (including 2-for-4 from 3-point range) and 5-for-7 from the line. Crowder's now averaging 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 3-pointers and 7.7 free-throw attempts in 30.3 minutes per game so far this season.

Jae with 15p 8r, shooting 50% from 3 off the bench#TeamIsEverything | #MEMatUTA pic.twitter.com/vG33OoGLYw — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 23, 2018

Key Stretches

The Jazz finally got going late in the second quarter—and, not coincidentally, it happened right when Mitchell turned it on. Mitchell crashed the boards and tipped a rebound to Royce O'Neale for a layup, and then he pulled up and hit nothing but net on a 3-pointer to pull Utah within one. After four Memphis points, Mitchell drove to the hoop and kicked it out to Georges Niang for a corner three. He added two more buckets—a nifty layup around Gasol and a mid-range jumper—to cap Utah's 7-0 run and give the Jazz a one-point lead.

Utah trailed by one at the half but came out cold again in the third quarter. The Jazz fell behind by double digits and, though they had their chances to close the gap throughout the second half, they simply couldn't get anything to go down. Danté Exum and Ricky Rubio each missed two wide-open threes. Mitchell got to the rim but his layup attempts wouldn't fall. And then, midway through the fourth quarter, Memphis went up by 13 thanks to three straight 3-pointers, including two by former Jazz guard Shelvin Mack. A corner three by rookie Grayson Allen—his first career field goal—and a free throw by Gobert got the fans on their feet again, but Memphis responded with seven straight points to go up by 16 with 3:49 left in the game. Conley scored five of those points for the Grizzlies.

Utah responded with seven straight points as Crowder hit two free throws and a three and Ingles found Gobert rolling to the hoop for a one-handed slam. Conley put in another bucket in the lane before the Jazz rolled off five more points. Allen threw down a driving dunk and Gobert completed a three-point play to cut the deficit to six with 50.9 seconds left. It was too little too late for the Jazz, though, as a 3-point miss by Mitchell and two free throws by Conley sealed the Memphis win.

Significant Stats

26.5

Utah's backcourt and wings struggled mightily. Mitchell (6-for-17), Ingles (4-for-13), Rubio (1-for-8) and Exum (2-for-11) combined to shoot 26.5 percent from the field. That group shot 3-for-23 (13.0 percent) from 3-point range.

19

The Jazz committed 15 turnovers, which led to 19 Memphis points. Utah scored only 10 points off of the Grizzlies' 11 turnovers.

84

After scoring 81 points in the first half on Friday night, the Jazz managed just 84 points total against the Grizzlies.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"The substance of this team is the fact that we move the ball and work together to get good shots, and we didn't do that tonight."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Allen checked in for the first time in his career with 2:58 left in the third quarter. He shot 2-for-2 from the field and 2-for-2 from the line to finish with seven points in 11 minutes. ... Making his first NBA start because of an injury to JaMychal Green, Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 11 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes. ... Utah outrebounded Memphis 50-43. ... Gasol fouled out with 3:41 left in the game.

Up Next

The Jazz will head out on a four-game road trip that begins on Wednesday in Houston. Tipoff is set for 6pm MT.