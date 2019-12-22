The RoundUp — Behind 3s and D, Utah Jazz rally to beat the Charlotte Hornets and extend their win streak to five

Make it five in a row.

The Utah Jazz rallied to beat the Charlotte Hornets, 114-107, extending their win streak to five.

The Jazz trailed by as much as 12 in the first half on Saturday afternoon in North Carolina, but Rudy Gobert and company flipped the switch in the second half, turning up the defensive pressure while raining down 3s.

“I think our focus [changed],” said Gobert, who 17 points and 19 rebounds. “We know what to do. We know we can play better throughout the game. We don’t feel like we’re playing the way we want to play yet, but we’re doing it at the end of games. And I feel like we’re getting better every night.”

The Hornets scored 64 points and shot 57.8 percent in the first half and held an eight-point lead at the break. But the Jazz got back to their defensive principles in the second half, limiting Charlotte to 43 points in the final two quarters.

“We just came out playing defense,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. “At the beginning of the game, we were executing pretty well and we were actually defending well but we had breakdowns and it snowballed. In the second half, we were really good defensively. We had focus.”

And as they locked in defensively, the Jazz’s offense kept humming. The team finished the game with 17 made 3-pointers.

“We showed them some clips at halftime of guys we felt like were open in the corners,” Snyder said. “We have an unselfish team. We just have to be aware of what the defense is doing, what the rotations are, and how to find people. I think we have that awareness. We’re a team that’s willing to move the ball. That’s what happened.”

Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored a team-high 26 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Donovan Mitchell had 20 points and a season-high nine assists.

Charlotte’s backcourt led the way for the Hornets, with Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham combining for 51 points.

Saturday’s Best

Rudy Gobert was absolutely dominant. The Jazz center had a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) before the first quarter ended. Gobert finished with 17 points, 19 rebounds and three blocked shots. Gobert defended at the rim and did more than hold his own when he had to switch out onto a guard on the perimeter. The Stifle Tower finished with a game-best plus-16 plus-minus.

Top Plays

Significant Stats

9

Donovan Mitchell dished out a season-high nine assists. “Donovan’s really unselfish,” Snyder said. “When you’re as offensively talented as Donovan is and you’re also asked to play point guard, you have to find a balance. I think he’s doing a really good job.”

17

The Jazz hit 17 triples on Saturday, connecting on 50 percent of their looks from beyond the arc. The team entered the game with the second-best 3-point shooting percentage in the NBA. The team’s 38.3 percentage trailed only the Miami Heat (38.5). “We take a lot of pride in getting a lot of reups up in practice,” forward Georges Niang said. “But I think it all comes from coach. He comes into the locker room and says, ‘If you’re open, shoot the ball.’” He’s not limiting anybody. All of us at the NBA level are good players. When you have a coach like Coach Quin, who gives you confidence and wants you to go out there and shoot your shot, you’re going to rise up and shoot with confidence.”

32.5

After giving up 64 first-half points, the Jazz came out focused defensively in the second. The Jazz held Charlotte to 32.5 percent shooting (13-for-40) in the second half.

Notable

Point guard Mike Conley (left hamstring) was held out of action. He is expected to be re-evaluated during the team’s road trip. … Rudy Gobert had a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) after just nine minutes in the first quarter. It was the second first-quarter double-double of Gobert’s career. … Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Hornets guard Devonte Graham won a national prep championship together at Brewster Academy in 2014.

Up Next

The Jazz finish off this three-game road trip on Monday in Miami. Tipoff is set for 5:30pm MT.

Utah's next home game is on December 26 against the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:30pm MT.

