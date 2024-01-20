Roundball Roundup: Will Hardy's connection with Ime Udoka

"Had I not been with Ime [Udoka] I really wouldn’t have known what it looks like," Hardy said. "That messy is okay at the beginning. It’s not going be all buttoned up how it is with Pop and his program. Pop’s had a lot of years to refine that process. So I think it helped me navigate some of the early moments of being a head coach where I felt like I was drinking from a firehose. I couldn’t quite get anything done. It felt like some days, I would go to work with a check list of 20 things I wanted to get done, and drive home and the check list now has 25 things on it. That experience was something that I’ll always be grateful to Ime for."