Roundball Roundup: What Nickeil Alexander-Walker can bring to the Jazz

The Jazz’s move at the deadline was to acquire Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez.

JP caught up with ESPN’s Andrew Lopez to discuss what the 23 year-old can bring to Utah.

After eight years of quiet leadership and playoff pain with the Rams, Aaron Donald finally got to talk his talk: https://t.co/OUp3ofyX2F — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 14, 2022

Plus, Super Bowl talk with Kyle Goon.

Listen and Subscribe: