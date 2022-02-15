Gabby Stockard / Utah Jazz

Roundball Roundup: What Nickeil Alexander-Walker can bring to the Jazz

Posted: Feb 15, 2022

The Jazz’s move at the deadline was to acquire Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez.

JP caught up with ESPN’s Andrew Lopez to discuss what the 23 year-old can bring to Utah. 

Plus, Super Bowl talk with Kyle Goon.

