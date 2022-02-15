Gabby Stockard / Utah Jazz
Roundball Roundup: What Nickeil Alexander-Walker can bring to the Jazz
The Jazz’s move at the deadline was to acquire Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez.
Jazz fans: get to know @NickeilAW #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/63ec5QJKrW
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 10, 2022
JP caught up with ESPN’s Andrew Lopez to discuss what the 23 year-old can bring to Utah.
After eight years of quiet leadership and playoff pain with the Rams, Aaron Donald finally got to talk his talk: https://t.co/OUp3ofyX2F
— Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 14, 2022
Plus, Super Bowl talk with Kyle Goon.
Listen and Subscribe:
NEXT UP: