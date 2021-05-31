2021 NBA Playoffs - Utah Jazz v Memphis Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 29: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz looks on after the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during Round 1, Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on May 29, 2021 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Is Utah ‘that’ team?

by JP Chunga
Posted: May 31, 2021

He took some heat last year, but now Nick Friedell is seeing it. The ESPN NBA reporter thought the Jazz would contend last season. After a season watching from afar covering the Warriors, he’s catching up.

JP caught up with Nick to talk about the series and Donovan’s stoicism.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

6:30 — Villain Brooks

14:05 — The talent gap in Jazz-Grizzlies

26:45 — Utah matching up with LA and Dallas

32:30 — Thibs impressions

