Roundball Roundup: Is Utah ‘that’ team?

He took some heat last year, but now Nick Friedell is seeing it. The ESPN NBA reporter thought the Jazz would contend last season. After a season watching from afar covering the Warriors, he’s catching up.

Interesting from Kerr on Jazz:"They're trying to win a championship right now and I think they're capable of doing so. Watching them on tape, the continuity that they have compared to where we are, it's night and day, just with execution. But they're where we were 3,4 years ago." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 24, 2021

JP caught up with Nick to talk about the series and Donovan’s stoicism.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

6:30 — Villain Brooks

14:05 — The talent gap in Jazz-Grizzlies

26:45 — Utah matching up with LA and Dallas

32:30 — Thibs impressions

