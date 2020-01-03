Roundball Roundup: Two-for-1 All-Star voting

Did you take a look at the All-Star voting?

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert showed All-Star qualities against the Bulls. JP remembers David Stern and his impact on Utah.

A rundown of the episode:

0:45 — Rudy delivers another All-Star performance

2:00 — Donovan in the Top-10

5:50 — The Ringer looks at the Jazz

10:20 — Reviewing Detroit

11:50 — Orlando loses Jonathan Isaac

13:30 — Remembering David Stern

