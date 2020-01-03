Utah Jazz v Chicago Bulls
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 2: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz high-fives teammate against the Chicago Bulls on January 2, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Two-for-1 All-Star voting

by JP Chunga
Posted: Jan 03, 2020

Did you take a look at the All-Star voting?

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert showed All-Star qualities against the Bulls. JP remembers David Stern and his impact on Utah.

A rundown of the episode:

0:45 — Rudy delivers another All-Star performance

2:00 — Donovan in the Top-10

5:50 — The Ringer looks at the Jazz

10:20 — Reviewing Detroit

11:50 — Orlando loses Jonathan Isaac

13:30 — Remembering David Stern

Listen and subscribe:

Bogdanovic, Bojan, Clarkson, Jordan, Conley, Mike, Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan

Bogdanovic, Bojan

Clarkson, Jordan

Conley, Mike

