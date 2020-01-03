Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Two-for-1 All-Star voting
Did you take a look at the All-Star voting?
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 2, 2020
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert showed All-Star qualities against the Bulls. JP remembers David Stern and his impact on Utah.
A rundown of the episode:
0:45 — Rudy delivers another All-Star performance
2:00 — Donovan in the Top-10
5:50 — The Ringer looks at the Jazz
10:20 — Reviewing Detroit
11:50 — Orlando loses Jonathan Isaac
13:30 — Remembering David Stern
