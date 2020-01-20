Roundball Roundup: TrueHoop's David Thorpe on Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and Joe Ingles

Count the passes.

Thurl counts the passes pic.twitter.com/YRmq0fTvL9 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 19, 2020

JP reviews the Jazz’s best possession from Saturday. Coincidentally enough, “Basketball is Jazz” author David Thorpe joined the show to discuss his latest for TrueHoop. Thorpe gives his breakdown of Utah.

Donation link for the American Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/nbacares-pub.html/?wid=homepagehero

A rundown of the episode:

1:45 — The blender against the Kings

3:40 — The schedule improves with Indiana on Monday

5:10 — Royce O’Neale earns a contract extension

7:35 — David Thorpe on what got him into coaching

15:00 — “I almost never see him miss mid-range shots.”

19:10 — “Joe Ingles is a brilliant player.”

21:50 — Donovan Mitchell taking another step

25:00 — Rudy Gobert and a comparison to Roy Hibbert

