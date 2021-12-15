Utah Jazz v Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 9: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz fights for the rebound on December 9, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: TrueHoop’s David Thorpe appreciates Rudy Gobert’s motor

Posted: Dec 14, 2021

TrueHoop’s David Thorpe intended on solely writing about the Cavaliers last Sunday. But, then Rudy Gobert happened.

JP caught up with the Coach to discuss Rudy and the Jazz’s chances out West.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

6:35 — Detailing Gobert vs the Cavs

16:55 — The face of analytics

25:55 — Donovan Mitchell’s form

