Roundball Roundup: TrueHoop’s David Thorpe appreciates Rudy Gobert’s motor
TrueHoop’s David Thorpe intended on solely writing about the Cavaliers last Sunday. But, then Rudy Gobert happened.
Is there a better defensive possession in the NBA this year? pic.twitter.com/yfK2iiGJZR
— Jeff (@jdthatch1) December 5, 2021
JP caught up with the Coach to discuss Rudy and the Jazz’s chances out West.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
6:35 — Detailing Gobert vs the Cavs
16:55 — The face of analytics
25:55 — Donovan Mitchell’s form
