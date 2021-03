Great news from Georges Niang - the newest Jazzman has “Jazz DNA.” JP and Nayo review some of their favorite deals at the trade deadline.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

2:20 — Georges gives the money quote

7:15 — Jazz DNA

10:25 — Favorite of the deadline

15:45 — Is Playoff Rondo a thing?

22:40 — The Miracle in Miami

Listen and Subscribe: