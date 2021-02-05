Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Tom Haberstroh says the Jazz are doubling down on threes
Tom Haberstroh has looked at the numbers. You could say, he’s done the reading, and he’s come away impressed with the Jazz’s start to the season.
The TrueHoop contributor and host of the Habershow looks at Utah’s ascent to the top of the standings and Eastern Conference swing.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
1:50 — Mike Conley against the Hawks
4:10 — The Jazz’s retooled offense
10:45 — “He looks like Lou Will now”
17:45 — The East
27:50 — Alternate universes
33:30 — 2010s Heat stories
39:40 — Tin foil hat time
42:10 — Hot Take Train
Listen and Subscribe:
