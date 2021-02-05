Roundball Roundup: Tom Haberstroh says the Jazz are doubling down on threes

Tom Haberstroh has looked at the numbers. You could say, he’s done the reading, and he’s come away impressed with the Jazz’s start to the season.

The TrueHoop contributor and host of the Habershow looks at Utah’s ascent to the top of the standings and Eastern Conference swing.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

1:50 — Mike Conley against the Hawks

4:10 — The Jazz’s retooled offense

10:45 — “He looks like Lou Will now”

17:45 — The East

27:50 — Alternate universes

33:30 — 2010s Heat stories

39:40 — Tin foil hat time

42:10 — Hot Take Train

