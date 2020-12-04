Roundball Roundup: Tim MacMahon recaps Jazz free agency + the rest of the West

The Jazz got their work done early. Free agency settled in with three major moves, and one left to go.

JP recaps Utah’s signings and the rest of the West with ESPN NBA reporter Tim MacMahon.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

1:55 — What’s the right number?

8:05 — What happened in Houston?

12:05 — Options for Rudy Gobert

15:05 — Favors: His job is to be the best backup big man in the NBA

19:20 — 4th year option

22:00 — The rest of the West

Listen and Subscribe: