Roundball Roundup: Tim MacMahon reacts to Jazz-Warriors

Posted: Jan 04, 2022

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon believes there's a distinct structure to the Western Conference - contenders and also-rans. He has the Jazz in that upper tier.

He joined JP to discuss that, Danny Ainge's move to the front office, and react to Jazz-Warriors.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

9:15 — Jazz-Warriors reaction

18:25 — Exploring trade options

27:30 — “There are three teams, and then a can’t count out LeBron rule”

35:50 — Tim’s list

