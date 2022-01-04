Roundball Roundup: Tim MacMahon reacts to Jazz-Warriors

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon believes there's a distinct structure to the Western Conference - contenders and also-rans. He has the Jazz in that upper tier.

ESPN story with @wojespn on Danny Ainge's "very unique opportunity" to join the contender Jazz's front office, a deal hashed out during a trip to the Bahamas with owner Ryan Smith: https://t.co/KLiFoIgbdD — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 15, 2021

He joined JP to discuss that, Danny Ainge's move to the front office, and react to Jazz-Warriors.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

9:15 — Jazz-Warriors reaction

18:25 — Exploring trade options

27:30 — “There are three teams, and then a can’t count out LeBron rule”

35:50 — Tim’s list

