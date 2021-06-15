2021 NBA Playoffs - Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14: Head Coach Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz talks with Donovan Mitchell #45 during Round 2, Game 4 of 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 14, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Roundball Roundup: Tim MacMahon explains what the Jazz can do without Mike Conley

Mike Conley hasn’t played in the first four games of the series. What can Utah do if he isn’t available for Game 5? JP asked ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, who was wearing a Salt Lake City Summer league shirt.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

6:05 — Where the series is at and adjustments

10:55 — Kawhi the Terminator

17:20 — Donovan Mitchell and comparisons to other Apex Predators

