Roundball Roundup: Tim MacMahon explains what the Jazz can do without Mike Conley

Mike Conley hasn’t played in the first four games of the series. What can Utah do if he isn’t available for Game 5? JP asked ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, who was wearing a Salt Lake City Summer league shirt.

Not a good night for the Jazz, but Donovan Mitchell joined some decent company (via @ESPNStatsInfo). pic.twitter.com/A96ZcoMW8n — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 15, 2021

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

6:05 — Where the series is at and adjustments

10:55 — Kawhi the Terminator

17:20 — Donovan Mitchell and comparisons to other Apex Predators

Listen and Subscribe: