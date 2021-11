Chris Herring, Sports Illustrated senior writer, picked Rudy Gay to win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

He says he’s close! JP caught up with Chris to review the weekend and discussed his prediction.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

7:50 — Rudy Gay

16:40 — Top 3 in the West

24:20 — Lakers

31:30 — NBA offenses are DOWN

Listen and Subscribe: