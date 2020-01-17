Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: SiriusXM NBA's Justin Termine gives a midseason review
Midseason review with Sirius NBA Radio host Justin Termine.
How many All-Stars are on the roster? Only a couple days left to vote. The Jazz streak finished at 10 straight wins.
A rundown of the episode:
1:40 — Jazz streak ends in New Orleans
3:55 — Joe Ingles joined the Lowe Post
7:30 — Ingles receives the Lowe bump against Brooklyn
9:50 — Justin Termine reacts to last night’s game
12:30 — “Not everything relies on him (Donovan Mitchell) anymore.”
17:20 — Rudy Gobert provides winning and defense
21:50 — His biggest surprise of the first half of the season
24:00 — Final push for All-Star voting
25:00 — Sacramento is 3-7 over the last 10
27:05 — Donovan Mitchell will auction his shoes + Joe Ingles commits to Australian relief
