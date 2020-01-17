Roundball Roundup: SiriusXM NBA's Justin Termine gives a midseason review

Midseason review with Sirius NBA Radio host Justin Termine.

Can @rudygobert27 win the MVP this season? @TermineRadio gives you the stats that put him in the conversation.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ZXSufTFFdY — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) January 15, 2020

How many All-Stars are on the roster? Only a couple days left to vote. The Jazz streak finished at 10 straight wins.

Any help would mean a lot! Every little bit counts... Thankyou https://t.co/6oiQg73DG7 — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) January 17, 2020

Donation link for the American Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/nbacares-pub.html/?wid=homepagehero

A rundown of the episode:

1:40 — Jazz streak ends in New Orleans

3:55 — Joe Ingles joined the Lowe Post

7:30 — Ingles receives the Lowe bump against Brooklyn

9:50 — Justin Termine reacts to last night’s game

12:30 — “Not everything relies on him (Donovan Mitchell) anymore.”

17:20 — Rudy Gobert provides winning and defense

21:50 — His biggest surprise of the first half of the season

24:00 — Final push for All-Star voting

25:00 — Sacramento is 3-7 over the last 10

27:05 — Donovan Mitchell will auction his shoes + Joe Ingles commits to Australian relief

Listen and subscribe: