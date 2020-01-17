Utah Jazz v Brooklyn Nets
Roundball Roundup: SiriusXM NBA's Justin Termine gives a midseason review

by JP Chunga
Posted: Jan 17, 2020

Midseason review with Sirius NBA Radio host Justin Termine. 

How many All-Stars are on the roster? Only a couple days left to vote. The Jazz streak finished at 10 straight wins. 

A rundown of the episode:

1:40 — Jazz streak ends in New Orleans

3:55 — Joe Ingles joined the Lowe Post 

7:30 — Ingles receives the Lowe bump against Brooklyn

9:50 — Justin Termine reacts to last night’s game 

12:30 — “Not everything relies on him (Donovan Mitchell) anymore.”

17:20 — Rudy Gobert provides winning and defense

21:50 — His biggest surprise of the first half of the season

24:00 — Final push for All-Star voting 

25:00 — Sacramento is 3-7 over the last 10

27:05 — Donovan Mitchell will auction his shoes + Joe Ingles commits to Australian relief

