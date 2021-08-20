Roundball Roundup: Ryan Kostecka on the schedule release + Jorge Sedano on offseason moves
Shooters shoot.
He’s ᴛʜᴀᴛ guy #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/xYpD21PFRN
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) August 12, 2021
A Vegas Summer League wrap up with returning champion Jorge Sedano. Plus, a review of the Jazz’s schedule.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
4:30 — “Utah must get off to a good start”
10:30 — Toughest road stretch of the season
18:35 — National TV games
21:40 — Introduction to Ryan
25:20 — Jorge at VSL
33:15 — Thoughts on the Jazz offseason
Listen and Subscribe:
NEXT UP: