Roundball Roundup: Ryan Kostecka on the schedule release + Jorge Sedano on offseason moves

Shooters shoot.

A Vegas Summer League wrap up with returning champion Jorge Sedano. Plus, a review of the Jazz’s schedule.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

4:30 — “Utah must get off to a good start”

10:30 — Toughest road stretch of the season

18:35 — National TV games

21:40 — Introduction to Ryan

25:20 — Jorge at VSL

33:15 — Thoughts on the Jazz offseason

