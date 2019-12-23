Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Rudy shines, Donovan in #CrunchTime, and Miami + Portland this week
Crunch time continues to be Donovan Time. Rudy Gobert goes off against Charlotte. NBA TV's Jared Greenberg knew this would happen. JP previews the games against Miami and Portland.
A rundown of the episode:
0:00 — A double-double in the first quarter
4:50 — Donovan’s clutch time stats
6:30 — Jazz 3-point shooting
7:30 — Creating Mudiay Mesa
8:40 — Miami is a contender in the East
11:25 — Will Melo play on Thursday?
