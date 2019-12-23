Roundball Roundup: Rudy shines, Donovan in #CrunchTime, and Miami + Portland this week

Crunch time continues to be Donovan Time. Rudy Gobert goes off against Charlotte. NBA TV's Jared Greenberg knew this would happen. JP previews the games against Miami and Portland.

A rundown of the episode:

0:00 — A double-double in the first quarter

4:50 — Donovan’s clutch time stats

6:30 — Jazz 3-point shooting

7:30 — Creating Mudiay Mesa

8:40 — Miami is a contender in the East

11:25 — Will Melo play on Thursday?

Listen and subscribe: