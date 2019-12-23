Utah Jazz v Charlotte Hornets
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 21: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz and Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz walk together during a game against the Charlotte Hornets on December 21, 2019 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Rudy shines, Donovan in #CrunchTime, and Miami + Portland this week

by JP Chunga
Posted: Dec 23, 2019

Crunch time continues to be Donovan Time. Rudy Gobert goes off against Charlotte. NBA TV's Jared Greenberg knew this would happen. JP previews the games against Miami and Portland.

A rundown of the episode:

0:00 — A double-double in the first quarter 

4:50 — Donovan’s clutch time stats

6:30 — Jazz 3-point shooting

7:30 — Creating Mudiay Mesa

8:40 — Miami is a contender in the East

11:25 — Will Melo play on Thursday?

Listen and subscribe:

Tags
Conley, Mike, Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan, Mudiay, Emmanuel, Snyder, Quin

Related Content

Conley, Mike

Gobert, Rudy

Mitchell, Donovan

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter