Roundball Roundup: Rudy Gobert discourse + Meghan McPeak on Jazz-Wizards

Here’s a Rudy Gobert stat you should see.

Rudy Gobert This Season Most total shots defended

Lowest eFG% allowed as closest defender pic.twitter.com/PcsGRdlcg6 — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) November 29, 2021

Plus, the Jazz play the Wizards on back-to-back Saturdays. So JP caught up with Washington analyst Meghan McPeak.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

13:15 — How the Zards have upended expectations

23:40 — East view of the Jazz

29:15 — Bouncing around the Bucks, Nets, Bulls, and Heat

Listen and Subscribe: