PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 9: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz looks on during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on December 9, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Roundball Roundup: Rudy Gobert discourse + Meghan McPeak on Jazz-Wizards

Posted: Dec 10, 2021

Here’s a Rudy Gobert stat you should see.

Plus, the Jazz play the Wizards on back-to-back Saturdays. So JP caught up with Washington analyst Meghan McPeak.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

13:15 — How the Zards have upended expectations

23:40 — East view of the Jazz

29:15 — Bouncing around the Bucks, Nets, Bulls, and Heat

