Roundball Roundup: Rudy Gobert discourse + Meghan McPeak on Jazz-Wizards
Here’s a Rudy Gobert stat you should see.
Rudy Gobert This Season
Most total shots defended
Lowest eFG% allowed as closest defender pic.twitter.com/PcsGRdlcg6
— Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) November 29, 2021
Plus, the Jazz play the Wizards on back-to-back Saturdays. So JP caught up with Washington analyst Meghan McPeak.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
13:15 — How the Zards have upended expectations
23:40 — East view of the Jazz
29:15 — Bouncing around the Bucks, Nets, Bulls, and Heat
