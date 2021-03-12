Roundball Roundup: Ros Gold-Onwude wants to see her Donovan Mitchell Top Shot soar

Top Shot is taking over!

Happy Friday, NBA Top Shot Squad We saw your submissions for #NBATopShotThis

Now is your time to vote for your fave highlight pic.twitter.com/KK5P8M2cJm — NBA Top Shot (@nba_topshot) March 12, 2021

To get caught up on the latest trend, JP caught up with Ros Gold-Onwude to discuss the latest in NFTs.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

1:10 — March 11, 2020

7:40 — What makes Top Shot different?

13:55 — It’s in beta phase right now

18:35 — Kudos to the Jazz

22:40 — Jazz-Warriors similarities

26:55 — Kill Them with your shine

