Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets
HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 21: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz dunks the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets on April 21, 2021 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
Troy Fields/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Rob Mahoney on the Jazz’s developmental successes + playoff matchups

by JP Chunga
Posted: Apr 23, 2021

Jazzmen are leading the league in three shooting categories.

Joe Ingles, Jordan Clarkson, and Rudy Gobert are just some of the team’s success stories. The Ringer’s Rob Mahoney caught up with JP to discuss just that and what could happen in the postseason.  

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

6:15 — Reading the room service menu like a pro

10:40 — The conversation about the conversation

16:45 — The Jazz are an exhausting team to cover

23:45 — SHOOT THE BALL

29:35 — Play-in

Bogdanovic, Bojan, Clarkson, Jordan, Conley, Mike, Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan
