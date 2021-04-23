Roundball Roundup: Rob Mahoney on the Jazz’s developmental successes + playoff matchups

Jazzmen are leading the league in three shooting categories.

Currently the league leaders in: FT% (94.9%)

3P% (49.4%)

FG% (67.3%) pic.twitter.com/lX10uZqsrW — utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 22, 2021

Joe Ingles, Jordan Clarkson, and Rudy Gobert are just some of the team’s success stories. The Ringer’s Rob Mahoney caught up with JP to discuss just that and what could happen in the postseason.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

6:15 — Reading the room service menu like a pro

10:40 — The conversation about the conversation

16:45 — The Jazz are an exhausting team to cover

23:45 — SHOOT THE BALL

29:35 — Play-in

Listen and Subscribe: