Roundball Roundup: Rob Mahoney on the Jazz’s developmental successes + playoff matchups
Jazzmen are leading the league in three shooting categories.
Currently the league leaders in:
FT% (94.9%)
3P% (49.4%)
FG% (67.3%) pic.twitter.com/lX10uZqsrW
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 22, 2021
Joe Ingles, Jordan Clarkson, and Rudy Gobert are just some of the team’s success stories. The Ringer’s Rob Mahoney caught up with JP to discuss just that and what could happen in the postseason.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
6:15 — Reading the room service menu like a pro
10:40 — The conversation about the conversation
16:45 — The Jazz are an exhausting team to cover
23:45 — SHOOT THE BALL
29:35 — Play-in
