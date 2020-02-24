CA: Houston Rockets v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 22: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz and Joe Ingles #2 of the Utah Jazz look on during a game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 22, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT.
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Ricky Rubio returns + Thurl Bailey on broadcasting

by JP Chunga
Posted: Feb 24, 2020

Part two of JP’s conversation with Thurl Bailey! The Jazz analyst gives his motivation for playing basketball - Dr. J. Plus, why Rudy guarding Russ is a fascinating tactical move.

A rundown of the episode:

0:25 — #NBACliches

4:25 — Defending the Pocket Rockets

7:10 — Thurl explains why he got into basketball

12:00 — Memories from his first year in the league

16:55 — On John and Karl working out: “It was like a competition between those two.”

25:20 — Joe Ingles and Quin Snyder on Ricky Rubio

