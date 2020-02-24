Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Ricky Rubio returns + Thurl Bailey on broadcasting
Part two of JP’s conversation with Thurl Bailey! The Jazz analyst gives his motivation for playing basketball - Dr. J. Plus, why Rudy guarding Russ is a fascinating tactical move.
A rundown of the episode:
0:25 — #NBACliches
4:25 — Defending the Pocket Rockets
7:10 — Thurl explains why he got into basketball
12:00 — Memories from his first year in the league
16:55 — On John and Karl working out: “It was like a competition between those two.”
25:20 — Joe Ingles and Quin Snyder on Ricky Rubio
