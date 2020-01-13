Roundball Roundup: Numbers over the last 15

Hello to Kirk Goldsberry.

The Efficiency Landscape, last 15 games. Hello Jazz! Best NET Rating:

1. Jazz ........ +10.5 (14-1 in last 15)

2. Bucks ...... +9.8

3. Lakers ...... +6.1 Worst NET Rating

1. Hawks .... -10.0

2. Pistons ..... -7.5

3. Hornets .... -7.1 pic.twitter.com/mdEiqVy54Y — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) January 13, 2020

The Sprawlball author shared a stat you’ll want to hear. JP reviews Utah’s impressive wins - one without Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz are playing impressive basketball. How does it shape up for matchups against the Nets and Pelicans?

A rundown of the episode:

0:05 — Jazz are playing like the best team in the league

3:20 — Charlotte was no match

4:30 — Rudy Gobert’s clutch time stats

6:50 — Playing without Donovan

9:25 — Kyrie is back

11:00 — What about Zion?

Listen and subscribe: