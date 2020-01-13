Utah Jazz v Washington Wizards
WASHINGTON, DC -  JANUARY 12: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz shoots the ball against the Washington Wizards on January 12, 2020 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Numbers over the last 15

by JP Chunga
Posted: Jan 13, 2020

Hello to Kirk Goldsberry. 

The Sprawlball author shared a stat you’ll want to hear. JP reviews Utah’s impressive wins - one without Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz are playing impressive basketball. How does it shape up for matchups against the Nets and Pelicans?

A rundown of the episode:

0:05 — Jazz are playing like the best team in the league

3:20 — Charlotte was no match

4:30 — Rudy Gobert’s clutch time stats

6:50 — Playing without Donovan 

9:25 — Kyrie is back

11:00 — What about Zion?

Listen and subscribe:

Bogdanovic, Bojan, Clarkson, Jordan, Gobert, Rudy, Ingles, Joe, Mitchell, Donovan

