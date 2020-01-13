Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Numbers over the last 15
Hello to Kirk Goldsberry.
The Efficiency Landscape, last 15 games. Hello Jazz!
Best NET Rating:
1. Jazz ........ +10.5 (14-1 in last 15)
2. Bucks ...... +9.8
3. Lakers ...... +6.1
Worst NET Rating
1. Hawks .... -10.0
2. Pistons ..... -7.5
3. Hornets .... -7.1 pic.twitter.com/mdEiqVy54Y
— Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) January 13, 2020
The Sprawlball author shared a stat you’ll want to hear. JP reviews Utah’s impressive wins - one without Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz are playing impressive basketball. How does it shape up for matchups against the Nets and Pelicans?
A rundown of the episode:
0:05 — Jazz are playing like the best team in the league
3:20 — Charlotte was no match
4:30 — Rudy Gobert’s clutch time stats
6:50 — Playing without Donovan
9:25 — Kyrie is back
11:00 — What about Zion?
