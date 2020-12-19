Roundball Roundup: Noah Eagle on Seinfeld, Kawhi, and Jazz-Clippers

by JP Chunga
Posted: Dec 19, 2020

Noah Eagle, radio voice for the Los Angeles Clippers, is the bridge between the end of the preseason and start of the NBA on Tuesday. JP asks Noah about Utah’s win in LA. Plus, they try to understand why play-by-play announcers have such weird eating habits.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

2:05 —Jazz thoughts 

13:45 — Kawhi

19:45 — No condiments for men in the Eagle household 

25:00 — Seinfeld trivia story

Listen and Subscribe: 

Tags
Gobert, Rudy, Hughes, Elijah, Mitchell, Donovan, O'Neale, Royce, Snyder, Quin
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter