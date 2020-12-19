Roundball Roundup: Noah Eagle on Seinfeld, Kawhi, and Jazz-Clippers
Noah Eagle, radio voice for the Los Angeles Clippers, is the bridge between the end of the preseason and start of the NBA on Tuesday. JP asks Noah about Utah’s win in LA. Plus, they try to understand why play-by-play announcers have such weird eating habits.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
2:05 —Jazz thoughts
13:45 — Kawhi
19:45 — No condiments for men in the Eagle household
25:00 — Seinfeld trivia story
