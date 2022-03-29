Roundball Roundup: Noah Eagle explains how the Clippers have dealt with pressure

Posted: Mar 29, 2022

Ever since the Paul George and Kawhi Leonard Clippers came together, they’ve been under the microscope. Every move examined. Every injury report scrutinized. Every game over analyzed. Now THAT’s pressure. 

JP caught up with Noah Eagle to ask how they dealt with it - because there are some similarities with this year’s Jazz team.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

13:15 — What’s changed since the last time these two played?

19:00 — The pressure cooker

32:00 — Best Short Kings in the NBA

