Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Nick Friedell previews Jazz-Nets
He moved from the Bay to the New York Burroughs. Just this year, ESPN’s Nick Friedell has covered two of the biggest teams in the league - Warriors and Nets.
The sky isn’t falling for the Nets yet — but James Harden says the time for talking is done after the group dropped its sixth straight to the lowly Kings. It’s a low point for a team headed the wrong way right now. https://t.co/Fay3LKhdOB
— Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 3, 2022
JP chatted with Nick about tonight’s game.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
6:55 — Nets losing 6 straight
14:30 — Warriors and Suns
