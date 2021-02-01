Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Nayo Campbell previews new Black History Month series
During Black History Month, the Jazz will highlight Utah’s Black-owned business. Nayo Campbell went to Lovee’s Cakes in South Ogden to kick off the series.
"I put a lot of love into the cakes."
Loyal customers, family and quality cupcakes from the only black-owned bakery in Northern Utah—get to know @loveescakes pic.twitter.com/eUUgIiwdU5
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) February 1, 2021
Plus, JP reviews the team’s 11-game win streak that ended Sunday against the Nuggets.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
1:05 — Nuggets Rivalry
3:55 — Nayo’s IG live with Miye
10:10 — High points of the streak
16:05 — Joe passes John
19:05 — Utah’s Black-owned businesses
Listen and Subscribe:
NEXT UP: