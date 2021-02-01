Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 31: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz during the national anthem before the game against the Denver Nuggets on January 31, 2021 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Nayo Campbell previews new Black History Month series

by JP Chunga
Posted: Feb 01, 2021

During Black History Month, the Jazz will highlight Utah’s Black-owned business. Nayo Campbell went to Lovee’s Cakes in South Ogden to kick off the series.

Plus, JP reviews the team’s 11-game win streak that ended Sunday against the Nuggets.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

1:05 — Nuggets Rivalry

3:55 — Nayo’s IG live with Miye

10:10 — High points of the streak

16:05 — Joe passes John

19:05 — Utah’s Black-owned businesses

Listen and Subscribe: 

Tags
Clarkson, Jordan, Conley, Mike, Favors, Derrick, Ingles, Joe, Mitchell, Donovan
