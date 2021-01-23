Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Nayo Campbell Friday + Logan Murdock describes working with Raja Bell
Yes, Nayo and JP talked about it. But more importantly, Utah is on a 7 game winning streak. The Jazz head into the last four games of the home stand against the Warriors, Knicks, and Mavericks.
He is still speaking to us today.#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/hlPzKl2buZ
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) January 18, 2021
Then, The Ringer’s Logan Murdock discusses his new project with former Jazzman Raja Bell - Real Ones.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros
1:30 — Aight, Shaq
9:15 — 7 games in a row
14:05 — MLK Jr. Day
21:50 — Logan on the Low-Key Lakers
23:30 — The Warriors without Klay
30:05 — The Bay is a vibe
33:25 — Working with Raja
