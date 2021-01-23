New Orleans Pelicans v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JANUARY 21: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on January 21, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Nayo Campbell Friday + Logan Murdock describes working with Raja Bell

by JP Chunga
Posted: Jan 23, 2021

Yes, Nayo and JP talked about it. But more importantly, Utah is on a 7 game winning streak. The Jazz head into the last four games of the home stand against the Warriors, Knicks, and Mavericks.

Then, The Ringer’s Logan Murdock discusses his new project with former Jazzman Raja Bell - Real Ones.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

1:30 — Aight, Shaq

9:15 — 7 games in a row

14:05 — MLK Jr. Day

21:50 — Logan on the Low-Key Lakers

23:30 — The Warriors without Klay

30:05 — The Bay is a vibe

33:25 — Working with Raja

Listen and Subscribe: 

