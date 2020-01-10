Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 6: The Utah Jazz huddle up during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on January 6, 2020 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: National respect for Rudy, Donovan, and Bojan

by JP Chunga
Posted: Jan 10, 2020

3 All-Stars for Utah? JP ponders the thought after Zach Lowe and Howard Beck offer their teams. Rudy Gobert beats the Pelicans at the buzzer. Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic delivered offensively.

A rundown of the episode:

0:20 — Hey now, you should be an All-Star

3:20 — Last 2 Minute report

5:20 — Bojan’s line

6:55 — Donovan as a playmaker 

8:55 — Struggling Charlotte

10:05 — MVP chants for a Wizard

Listen and subscribe:

Tags
Bogdanovic, Bojan, Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan, Mudiay, Emmanuel, Snyder, Quin

Related Content

Bogdanovic, Bojan

Gobert, Rudy

Mitchell, Donovan

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter