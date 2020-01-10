Roundball Roundup: National respect for Rudy, Donovan, and Bojan

3 All-Stars for Utah? JP ponders the thought after Zach Lowe and Howard Beck offer their teams. Rudy Gobert beats the Pelicans at the buzzer. Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic delivered offensively.

Ya Herd it here first pic.twitter.com/31HM0trFvJ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 27, 2019

A rundown of the episode:

0:20 — Hey now, you should be an All-Star

3:20 — Last 2 Minute report

5:20 — Bojan’s line

6:55 — Donovan as a playmaker

8:55 — Struggling Charlotte

10:05 — MVP chants for a Wizard

