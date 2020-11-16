Roundball Roundup: Mike Schmitz on this year’s international prospects

He’s been all over ESPN for the last couple week. As one of their main experts at DraftExpress, Mike Schmitz is focused on these prospects since their early teenage years. JP asks Mike about this year’s crop of players.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

1:15 — Looking at ESPN’s Top 16-20 (Anthony, Bey, Pokusevski, Smith, Lewis)

8:45 — Starting out as a draft analyst

21:00 — The top of the draft

22:55 — Donovan Mitchell and Anthony Edwards

28:20 — Internationals

36:50 — Players that can contribute on Day 1

40:55 — Never too early to think about next year

