Mike Breen (ESPN, MSG, Hall of Famer) joins JP to talk about the upcoming Jazz-Nets battle on Wednesday.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

5:25 — Watching Tiger King

11:05 — Pop-a-shot

16:05 — “They’re so connected.”

21:20 — Donovan Mitchell

26:15 — New York hoops

Listen and Subscribe: