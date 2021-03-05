Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Michael Peña explains how he met Ryan Smith
Remember this?
so @realmichaelpena was at the game last night which means we are now @SheaSerrano's second favorite team that's just how it works pic.twitter.com/Fa0ehyVxzI
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) February 11, 2021
JP caught up with Michael Peña to review his experience.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
4:30 — Michael on the Jumbotron
10:45 — Meeting Ryan Smith
15:05 — Golf
Listen and Subscribe:
NEXT UP: