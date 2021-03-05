Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 24: The Utah Jazz huddle up during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 24, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Michael Peña explains how he met Ryan Smith

by JP Chunga
Posted: Mar 05, 2021

Remember this?

JP caught up with Michael Peña to review his experience.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

4:30 —  Michael on the Jumbotron 

10:45 — Meeting Ryan Smith

15:05 — Golf

Listen and Subscribe: 

Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan, Snyder, Quin, Jazz, Utah Jazz Podcast Network
