Roundball Roundup: Mark Titus on Mike Conley and Draft cliches

Mark Titus, host of Titus & Tate, has known Mike Conley since grade school. The newly made Jazz fan shares Conley stories and takes a look at the steadier four-year college players in this year’s draft.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

3:35 — Looking at ESPN’s Top 21-30 (Green, Bolmaro, McDaniels, Maledon, Mannion, Woodard, Stewart, Bey, Winston, and Jones)

12:05 — Mark’s new experience as a Jazz fan

25:15 — Getting ditched by Mike

33:00 — Obi Toppin and differences of college and pro basketball

41:50 — 4-year players who can be an impact

45:05 — Favorite cliche

Listen and Subscribe: