Roundball Roundup: Mark Titus on Mike Conley and Draft cliches
Mark Titus, host of Titus & Tate, has known Mike Conley since grade school. The newly made Jazz fan shares Conley stories and takes a look at the steadier four-year college players in this year’s draft.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
3:35 — Looking at ESPN’s Top 21-30 (Green, Bolmaro, McDaniels, Maledon, Mannion, Woodard, Stewart, Bey, Winston, and Jones)
12:05 — Mark’s new experience as a Jazz fan
25:15 — Getting ditched by Mike
33:00 — Obi Toppin and differences of college and pro basketball
41:50 — 4-year players who can be an impact
45:05 — Favorite cliche
Listen and Subscribe:
NEXT UP: