Roundball Roundup: Marc Spears says the Jazz have all pieces to compete

Posted: Apr 08, 2022

The late game collapses are the only warning flares ESPN’s Marc Spears sees in the Utah Jazz. Otherwise, he says the Jazz have everything they need. But the West has tremendous depth behind Phoenix.

“I think there’s not going to be any sweeps,” Spears said. “There’s gonna be a lot of six [or] seven game series from the first round to the end. It’s gonna be a big time Battle Royale. There’s no easy way to the ‘chip this year in either conference.”

JP caught up with the senior NBA writer to talk Jazz and the postseason.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

11:15 — Jazz scholarships

19:45 — “Can’t figure them out”

27:05 — Phoenix

