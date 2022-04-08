Roundball Roundup: Marc Spears says the Jazz have all pieces to compete

The late game collapses are the only warning flares ESPN’s Marc Spears sees in the Utah Jazz. Otherwise, he says the Jazz have everything they need. But the West has tremendous depth behind Phoenix.

“I think there’s not going to be any sweeps,” Spears said. “There’s gonna be a lot of six [or] seven game series from the first round to the end. It’s gonna be a big time Battle Royale. There’s no easy way to the ‘chip this year in either conference.”

The Utah Jazz Scholarship program makes every win much more significant. With each victory, the Jazz provide a Utah high school student from an underrepresented group with a life changing full college scholarship. More in @TheUndefeated #nba #jazz #utah ⁰https://t.co/zLVaKP1BJA — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 16, 2022

JP caught up with the senior NBA writer to talk Jazz and the postseason.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

11:15 — Jazz scholarships

19:45 — “Can’t figure them out”

27:05 — Phoenix

