Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Lessons from Hot Rod with AT&T SportsNet's Mike Smith
Part two with Mike Smith! The AT&T SportsNet analyst shares the lessons learned from Hot Rod Hundley. Plus, JP gets into the rhythm Utah is trying to get into ahead of Friday’s game against the Celtics.
A rundown of the episode:
1:30— Donovan dunks over Rui
4:45 — Cleveland and New York
7:15 — Why Mike chose BYU
13:10 — “Quite frankly I lost my confidence for the first time in my life.”
15:40 — “I don’t think I ever wanted to become a broadcaster.”
22:45 — What he learned from Hot Rod
