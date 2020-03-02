Washington Wizards v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 28: Mike Conley #10 of the Utah Jazz smiles during a game against the Washington Wizards on February 28, 2020 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Lessons from Hot Rod with AT&T SportsNet's Mike Smith

by JP Chunga
Posted: Mar 02, 2020

Part two with Mike Smith! The AT&T SportsNet analyst shares the lessons learned from Hot Rod Hundley. Plus, JP gets into the rhythm Utah is trying to get into ahead of Friday’s game against the Celtics. 

A rundown of the episode:

1:30— Donovan dunks over Rui

4:45 — Cleveland and New York

7:15 — Why Mike chose BYU

13:10 — “Quite frankly I lost my confidence for the first time in my life.”

15:40 — “I don’t think I ever wanted to become a broadcaster.”

22:45 — What he learned from Hot Rod

Listen and subscribe:

Bogdanovic, Bojan, Bradley, Tony, Clarkson, Jordan, Conley, Mike, Gobert, Rudy

