Roundball Roundup: Lessons from Hot Rod with AT&T SportsNet's Mike Smith

Part two with Mike Smith! The AT&T SportsNet analyst shares the lessons learned from Hot Rod Hundley. Plus, JP gets into the rhythm Utah is trying to get into ahead of Friday’s game against the Celtics.

A rundown of the episode:

1:30— Donovan dunks over Rui

4:45 — Cleveland and New York

7:15 — Why Mike chose BYU

13:10 — “Quite frankly I lost my confidence for the first time in my life.”

15:40 — “I don’t think I ever wanted to become a broadcaster.”

22:45 — What he learned from Hot Rod

