Roundball Roundup: Leigh Ellis sifts through Jazz comparisons to the Spurs and Raptors
Leigh Ellis of No Dunks is an Aussie living stateside who loves basketball. Sound familiar?
Leigh joins JP to give his Top 5 jazz musicians of all-time. Plus, they look at Jazz (the team) and how the early success can translate to the postseason.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
0:40 — KOC’s journey
4:40 — Top 5 Jazz of all time
7:50 — Joe Ingles in Aussie sports
18:30 — “They’re playing the best basketball of anyone in the league”
24:20 — Comps with the Spurs and Raptors
36:45 — No Dunks, Basketball Jones, and #TheStarters
