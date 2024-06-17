Roundball Roundup: Krysten Peek talks Draft lottery prospects

"Oh by January we always know who is going to be the top pick. That is not the case in this draft," Peek explained. "This draft is all over place. But I think it’s interesting because there are going to be some guys. We just don’t know if this gonna be like in 2013 when Giannis Antetokounmpo went 15th or the year after when Nikola Jokic went 41st."